BREAKING:Multiple deaths in Mahaicony accident

Several persons are dead following a horrific accident at Fairfield, Mahaicony today.

The Guyana Chronicle was informed that the accident occurred sometime after 1100hrs.

It involved a truck bearing registration GPP 9433 which was laden with beverages which was heading to Berbice and a route 50 minibus which was heading to Georgetown.

Dead is Ewart Reynolds,64, Alana Vaughn a 28-year old medex of Farm, Mahaicony, Keon Sealey, 33 and Seechan Lall Chandilall the driver of the bus who was said to be in his lat 40s .

The driver of the truck whose name was provided as ‘Sherlon’ escaped with non-life threatening injuries.

Vaughn, a mother of two was heavily pregnant and she was heading to a clinic when she met her demise.

Reports are that the minibus suffered a tire blowout and the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed head-on into the truck.

A woman who lives close to the scene of the accident told the Guyana Chronicle that she heard a loud “bang” and she immediately rushed to see where her children was. She said she saw bodies on the roadway as well as a number of beer bottles on the roadway.

When this newspaper arrived at the scene, the police were questioning persons in the area while employees of the owner of the truck were clearing the roadway of broken bottles.

At the Mahaicony Hospital, the scene was filled with loud screams and anger as relatives of the deceased converged on the medical institution.

Vaughn’s husband broke down in tears as he related that his wife was heading to a clinic at Highdam when she met her end.His sister related that the woman was in the 38th week of her pregnancy.

Police are investigating the accident.