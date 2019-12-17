In celebration of 50 years as a republic

NEXT year this country will celebrate 50 years as a republic and already the country has been put on alert for what promises to be a grand celebration. Under the theme: “Guyana Together; Reflect, Celebrate and Transform,” the anniversary will be celebrated mere days before this nation goes to the polls. Minister of Social Cohesion Dr George Norton, explaining the theme, said; “Guyana together speaks to the importance of all Guyanese uniting as one people, in pursuit of a prosperous destiny for this great nation.

Reflect emphasises the need for us to reminisce from whence we came, and acknowledge the struggles and sacrifices our ancestors made for us to get here. Celebrate refers to our innate Guyaneseness to mark every milestone. Transform signifies the need for us to take Guyana to the next level. It speaks to future, the decade of development and our country’s move to becoming a Green State.”

Republican status means that Guyanese have broken the final yoke of domination and are solely responsible for charting our destiny. It is a destiny (common aspiration) grounded in One People (Guyanese), happening in One Nation (Guyana).

Having achieved this status, Guyanese have secured the right to self-determination, having crafted our own constitution, which was assented to by our own president. This is a departure from the past, when laws were assented to by the representative of the Queen. In this process of self-government, we developed our own laws, and we need not lose sight of the importance that, at all times, our laws ought to be consistent with the Constitution.

Every element of our laws and their application are required to reflect the society’s cultural conduct, i.e. our experiences, given that laws are made for society, and not vice versa.

Having come thus far, we have our own National Assembly. This august body, according to the Constitution, is the nation’s democratic organ or highest decision-making forum; it is tasked, among other things, with the responsibility for making laws, a President with Executive responsibilities; and an independent judiciary.

As we celebrate these achievements, it requires dexterity to use our laws and other institutions to protect and advance the desires of all Guyanese. Republican status was not only an aspiration, which started with the resistance exerted by the first enslaved. It was a continuous struggle waged for centuries, with an earlier significant marker on the 23rd February, 1763. This, as we know, marks the rebellion by Cuffy and the other enslaved in Canje, Berbice. This was a struggle deeply rooted in the inalienable right of man to be treated as equal in dignity and respect.

Some have argued that this rebellion failed, but failure happens only when one’s dream and struggle for the right to self-determination dies. In spite of the odds and hurdles, once persons are prepared to never give up, relent and keep hope alive, they can overcome. Forty-six years after, even as celebration in various forms has started (calypso competition, children’s costume competition and so forth) to mark this significant milestone in our development, such must also be accompanied by introspection and actions that would strengthen and deepen our resolve to be free from the shackles and bondage of any form of oppression — domestic or foreign.

For the republican spirit imbued in our people not only lies in the determination to bring about positive changes in their lives, but also to ensure that the society and its institutions work for and on behalf of them, not against them.

To this end, when voices are raised similarly as in the days of yore, it must be recognised that such generally are driven by an abiding interest, individually and collectively, to see the nation soar.

This is not to say that there aren’t persons in our midst who would rather see the nation flounder if they are not at the helm or in charge. Yet, among the so-called negativity and condemnations, there are citizens who are equally protected under the law, and may offer something worthwhile or can spark a brilliant idea.

As this nation grows, so, too, must our tolerance for the right to expression, and cultivating the keenest of mind to be discerning, or as our older folks would say, “pick sense from nonsense.” As social beings, let’s not forget the desire to express ourselves comes naturally. From expressions we are able to understand each other and issues; shape and impart knowledge; cultivate value systems; plan, develop and execute programmes and trade, all of which are necessary in our quest for self-determination.

Our republic is grounded in our common struggle to free ourselves from domination and control, by forces near and far, and to chart a course that is consistent with our common needs, hopes, dreams and aspirations. To lose sight of this noble vision is to lose sight of ourselves and what our ancestors struggled for and bequeathed to us.