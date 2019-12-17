Gov’t welcomes miners’ “manifesto”

…says remains committed to addressing issues affecting industry

By Svetlana Marshall

WITH a support base of approximately 100,000 Guyanese, the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) and the National Mining Syndicate (NMS) are demanding easier access to mercury-free technologies, improved infrastructure for the mining sector, the reduction, and, in some cases, the removal of taxes and duties on mining equipment, as the country heads into another General and Regional Elections.

The Ministry of Natural Resources said it welcomes the ‘Manifesto for Mining’ presented by the miners, while noting that the Government continues to address issues plaguing the Mining Sector to the benefit of the country and its people, primarily those within the industry.

In a paid ad published in the Guyana Chronicle, GGDMA and NMS, in a united voice, laid out their grounds for support in the March 2020 Elections, making it known that the more than 100,000 Guyanese and their families, who are directly and indirectly dependent on mining for their livelihoods, will be voting on issues that are specific to the industry.

“Miners in Guyana demand more serious representation and less lip service from political parties,” the organisations said in the joint statement published on Sunday.

President of the National Mining Syndicate, Cheryl Williams, on Monday, told Guyana Chronicle that, while miners are in support of the phasing out of the use of mercury in gold recovery, they lack the financial power to do so.

“We need mercury-free equipment but small miners cannot afford the purchase of those equipment. If we can get assistance from the government in acquiring the equipment, that would be a plus,” Williams explained.

The National Mining Syndicate is an umbrella organisation covering a total of 12 syndicates spread across Guyana, with a membership of approximately 500 small miners.

Guyana, since signing the Minamata Convention in October 2013, has been exploring various avenues for the gradual reduction in the use of mercury, as it seeks to safeguard the environment, while protecting human health. It is the Government’s intention to eliminate the use of mercury by 2027.

In their missive, GGDMA and NMS said there should be no phasing out of mercury without a viable, proven replacement, adding that the provision of financial and technical assistance to miners would be a necessity. What is needed, the organisations said, is an affordable alternative technology. The missive came just days after Natural Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman, endorsed a proposal made by GGDMA’s Executive for a pilot project that would result in the integration of international recommendations for the reduction of mercury in the sector to test their viability in conditions resembling those encountered by small and medium scale miners at interior locations.

On Monday, Minister Trotman also met with the Guyana Women Miners Organisation (GWMO) and the National Mining Syndicate (NMS), during which, a range of issues were discussed including that of mercury.

“Specifically, the MNR has continued to advance the Minamata Convention towards the phased reduction of use of mercury and elimination, where feasible, in all activities, and remains committed to exploring alternatives. Currently, demonstrations of use of some equipment have been ongoing by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), and the three recognised mining associations -the GGDMA, GWMO and NMS,” the Natural Resources Ministry said in a statement.

Another major area of concern for the miners is infrastructure. According to GGDMA and NMS, there is need for new roads to access new mining areas. “Syndicates were given lands and some of the lands you cannot access because of no road at all. So you will have to go around the main road and then make your road to get into the property,” Williams explained.

The NMS President said, while the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) Administration has been instrumental in providing small-scale miners with mining blocks, there is need for a better maintenance plan for the interior roads including the timely issuance of construction and maintenance contracts. Williams cited the road leading to Kanaruk in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) as an example. According to her, the road is in a deplorable state.

Added to that, GGDMA and NMS would like miners, who are operating within close range, to be given priority tenders for interior roads once they have the equipment to execute the project. “Roads should be permanent all-weather roads capable of accepting up to 60-ton loads. Bridges should be built to accept 60-ton loads. Pontoons which service river crossings should be able to accept 100-ton loads,” the organisations said in the statement as they made their demands known. Further to that, the mining bodies are advocating for a pre-set policy and formula to be put in place to allow for a sizeable percentage of proceeds from Royalties and Taxes to be set aside for the development of infrastructure for mining.

Weighing in on the issue, the Natural Resources Ministry was keen on pointing out that the Government has been able to advance the rehabilitation and maintenance of numerous hinterland roads to the tune of over $4 Billion.

“On a related note, the MNR, in 2018, recognizing the need for a single, comprehensive planning document for the mineral sector, successfully completed a consultative project for the design and publication of a 10-year strategic development plan for Guyana’s mineral sector; the National Mineral Sector Policy Framework and Plan 2019-2029. This policy is being implemented,” it explained.

Concerned over the increasing number of road accidents, GGDMA and NMS are also calling on Government to enforce the Road Users Agreement to encourage a culture of responsible use of the interior roads.

On the issue of taxes, GDDMA and the Mining Syndicate, said, in an effort to access cheaper fuel, there must be a reduction in duties and taxes. They also want a removal of VAT and Duty on all mining equipment and a reduction of the duties on new vehicles.

With effect from January 1, 2018, the APNU+AFC Administration reduced the tributors’ tax from 20 to 10 percent. As such, miners are no longer required to pay two percent of gross proceeds to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

In exchange for their votes, the miners are demanding that mining permits be issued for a period of 10-15 years in the first instance. There is also a push for the establishment of a Mining Development Bank to assist the small and medium scale miners. Data on mining lands, rental fees for mining lands, security in the mining sector, amendments to the Mining Act and Mining Policy and a clear position on River Mining are among other areas GGDMA and NMS would like firm decisions on. Clear environmental policies are also critical to the process, they said.

In response, the Natural Resources Ministry said Government remains committed to addressing the issues affecting miners across the industry.

“The ministry continues to cater to those dependent on mining activities, and will continue to work towards ensuring that all are able to benefit. Further, the Ministry acknowledges the challenges that present themselves, and continues to urge those within the sector to remain committed to working with us as we aim towards the sustainable development of the sector. The Ministry thanks the GGDMA, the GWMO and the NMS for their continued contributions towards the sector and hopes to remain working with both bodies towards the sustainable exploration, utilization and development of our nation’s patrimony,” it said.