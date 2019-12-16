Residents against Repsol’s occupation of building in residential Subryanville

Dear Editor

IT has been brought to our attention that Repsol is currently occupying premises situated at 100A & 103 Fourth Avenue, Subryanvile. We take this opportunity to inform you as has been previously done, that since its inception, Subryanville has been a residential neighbourhood. It was specifically designed with common areas located at the Farnum Play Field and what is now 103 Fourth Avenue, where it was designated as a communal area with tennis courts, inter alia. All the transports of the properties within Subryanville contain the covenant which restricts any and/or all commercial activity.

In or around 2010, Mr Shields bought 100A and acquired 103 for originally what was to be a hotel. Numerous residents, including some of those hereinunder, strenuously objected to this; the idea was later shelved. He later got permission from the Central Housing & Planning Authority to construct the current building for use only by his then company, Guyana Shields Limited. The residents lodged objections to this but permission for this limited use was somehow attained.

In or around May 2017, the Guyana Geology & Mines Commission on whose board Mr Shields sat at that time began a commercial rental of the aforesaid property. Residents mounted a sustained and successful campaign for their removal from the said residential area. Currently, many of the commercial activities in the area, including the presence and expansion of schools, are engaging the attention of our judiciary at the behest of residents.

We thought it pertinent to reiterate, the words of Director of the Department of Energy Dr Mark Bynoe at the Guyana International Petroleum Exhibition, where oil companies were asked to “respect our laws”, to Repsol via this written medium. Before proceeding to take legal action we write to request that Repsol kindly respect the laws of Guyana and vacate their occupation of a building in a residential neighbourhood. There are numerous vacant properties in commercial areas. Currently, the other oil and gas operators of note occupy premises in commercial locations.

Further, it is hoped that Repsol in Guyana lives up to its corporate social responsibility as touted on its international website and respect the request of the people in the area in which they work, Subryanville.

We write to kindly request that Repsol inform us in writing by 31 December, 2019, of their intentions viz a viz their continued occupation of the premises at 100A & 103 Fourth Avenue, Subryanville, a residential neighbourhood.

Regards

Elizabeth Deane-Hughes, Bernard Mathews, Oncar Ramroop, Luana Fernandes, Fay Clarke, Pat Deen, Peter Fraser, Aisha Fraites, Damian Fernandes, Anand Harrilall, Johnette Gonsalves, Vidyaratha Kissoon, Jamela Ali, Sabine McIntosh, Birchelene Harris, Patrick Dial, Eva Rawana-Scott, Jocelyn Cholmondeley.