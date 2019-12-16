New Amsterdam motorcyclist dies following collision

A New Amsterdam motorcyclist is dead while another is hospitalised in a critical condition following an accident which occurred in the vicinity of Main and Charles Place in the Berbice town on Sunday afternoon.

Dead is Deon Granville of Lot 59 Stanleytown, Berbice. Injured is Roderick Ageday, a heavy duty vehicle operator of Lot 57 Stanleytown.

According to information, Granville was seen on several instances on Sunday, riding his newly gifted motorcycle at a fast rate of speed along the main thoroughfare. It was during his last ride that he swerved into the path of Ageday, who was riding his motorcycle whilst returning home from work .

Following the collision both men were taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where Ageday underwent emergency surgery after he sustained injuries to his abdomen, arms and feet.

According to medical sources, Granville suffered massive head injuries as he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Further, efforts to tranquilize him failed due to the high level of narcotics in his blood stream.

Just before 21:00hrs on Sunday, Granville was transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation but he died whilst receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, a relative of Granville said he was “high” at the time, adding that the young man was using a banned substance, although he was warned by relatives about its effects on his mental faculties.

Ageday remains hospitalised as police investigate the accident.