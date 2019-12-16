It’s time Jagdeo stops threatening Guyanese

Dear Editor

PLEASE allow me a space in your daily to weigh in on the numerous threats being levelled at my fellow countrymen and -women. It seems to me that our people are having a shackle around their necks by Bharrat Jagdeo and the PPP.

Guyana is now positioned on the right path of development, thanks to His Excellency David A Granger and his team. We must not allow one man to threaten the masses of this country with reprisal if the PPP wins the next elections, which I am certain they will not. The people of this country need to let this so-called leader know that he is not the ‘Lord’ and he cannot get away with these kinds of behaviour. He must understand that he was elected to serve the people.

I have read and listened to Jagdeo stating that he will not be repaying loans acquired by the present government. What ignorance is this? We need to remind Jagdeo that the taxpayers are repaying a huge loan, from which we are yet to see dividends. This is one of the largest single investments in the Caribbean, the Skeldon Estate sugar factory. This project must always be a subject of our discussion when Jagdeo speaks. It therefore means that this government should not be paying for something that has not benefitted the nation in any way, but has taken us further in debt. The sugar industry is now dead as a result of this project. My fellow countrymen, do not be fooled by this man. He led this country into the ground internationally and economically. I can recall Guyanese being shunned all over the world when we sought greener pastures. This was a result of the low wages that were imposed by Jagdeo and the PPP. The coalition government announced tax-free salary increases for public servants, and here again they are being threatened by the PPP.

We need to send a strong message to ‘Guyana’s Lord’ that we will use all in our power to ensure that our citizens will not be victims of a political onslaught by Jagdeo and the PPP’s allies in the Private Sector Commission. We must stand up to the diabolical plans that are being developed to create instability and deny citizens their constitutional rights. We must ensure that we continue to have equality among the masses. All categories of workers must be treated equally, all ethnic groups must be treated equally, all citizens, rich or poor, must be treated equally, all investors, locally, regionally and internationally must be treated equally.

We must reject fearmongering in our society, so that we can live in peace and unity as Guyanese. Say NO to the 1% domination of the country’s resource and YES to equality for all.

Regards

Kirk Fraser