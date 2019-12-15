Woodroffe, Gonsalves lead charge on night three for Dorado swimmers

VLADIMIR Woodroffe and Elliott Gonsalves continued to impress in the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Invitational Swimming Championships, by adding to their tally of wins on the third night of action at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, T&T.

Both swimmers registered podium finishes before teaming up to hand Dorado Speed Swim Club a second team gold, when they competed in the 4x50m Medley Relay in the Boys’ 11-12 age division.

Woodroffe, who won individual gold and a silver on the opening day and team gold on day two, exploded with two individual gold medals and a team gold on Friday evening.

In the Boys’ 11-12 200m backstroke, Woodroffe won gold after clocking 2:35.27. His teammate Alex Bentham placed seventh 2:53.20, while Noel Raekwon finished fifth in the 13-14 age group in a time of 2:30.09.

Woodroffe’s second individual gold happened later in the day in the 800m freestyle, after he clocked 10:01.25.

He also finished fifth in the 200m freestyle in a time of 2:18.43 ahead of Stephen Ramkhelawan (seventh), who finished in a time of 2:20.92. It was Gonsalves who won a medal in that race. The 12-year-old missed first place by under a second after clocking 2:14.12. His other silver medal was in the 50m breaststroke, where he clocked 35.87s.

Prior to that, Gonsalves had won the Boys’ 11-12 400m Individual Medley in a time of 5:15.90, while Stephen Ramkhelawan was third in 6:02.77.

Dorado’s other individual gold on day three was in the 13-14 400m IM, where Raekwon clocked 5:09.39.

Ethan Gonsalves had placed sixth in that race, in a time of 5:32.83.

Monique Watson, who has also been outstanding with standout performances, won a silver medal in the Girls’ 11-12 200m backstroke. The 12-year-old clocked 2:49.69s, just behind Black Sands’ swimmer Jamie Joachim, who won in 2:49.20s. Third place went to Giani Francis in 2:52.12. Meanwhile, Athalcy Hunte placed fifth in 2:55.14.

Daniel Scott won a bronze when he competed in the Boys’ 15-and-over 200m freestyle. His time of 2:02.38 was just behind the top two finishers.

RELAY GOLD

The 11-12 relay team won their second gold medal, when they competed in the 50m Medley Relay.

Alex Bentham led the way in the 50m backstroke. He finished his leg in approximately 3rd place, before Elliott Gonsalves did the second leg (breast) and brought the team into the lead by about two body-lengths.

Woodroffe then did the third leg (fly) and increased the lead slightly while Stephen Ramkhelawan finished with the final 50m (freestyle) and held on for a comfortable win by approximately 15 metres.