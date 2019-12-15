Busta Champions of Champions, Ivan Madray finals pushed back due to rain

HEAVY rainfall has forced the postponement of two mouth-watering finals this weekend, as Rose Hall Town (RHT) NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour and long-time adversaries Albion, will have to wait to settle their score.

Both teams have been playing out of their skins, doing well to reach the finals in both the Ivan Madray and Busta Champion of Champions 1st division tournaments.

Following a few days of heavy rainfall throughout Guyana, the Ancient County was no different as inclement weather forced the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) to put an indefinite time frame on the two respective finals.

Yesterday the two teams were expected to do battle in the Ivan Madray T20 final at the No. 69 Viking Ground while tomorrow’s encounter was for the coveted Busta 40-Overs title.

With a new date for the finals yet to be announced, both teams will now have additional time in order to get themselves fully prepared for the double-header.

Albion, with the likes of Kandasammy Surujnarine, Adrian Sukhwa, Sharaz Ramcharran, Rajiv Ivan, Anthony Bramble, Jonathan Foo, Veerasammy Permaul, and Devendra Bishoo, have been among the top performers to date in both competitions.

Meanwhile, RHT Thunderbolt led by all-rounder Eon Hooper with the talents of Junior Sinclair, Kevin Sinclair, Jason Sinclair, Delbert Hicks, Jonathan Rampersaud, Sylus Tyndall and others will be keen on maintaining their phenomenal run as they prepare to oppose familiar foes.