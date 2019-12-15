ASL pilot survives plane crash

THE Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is investigating an incident in which a single engine aircraft struck a fence and crashed after take-off at Von Better, an aerodrome in the Mahaica/Mahaicony area, on Friday.

Reports are that on Friday afternoon, the pilot, whose name was given as Gary Sahai, was operating the aircraft when it clipped a fence on take-off. The aircraft, which is commonly called the ‘Trush Commander’, belongs to Air Services Limited(ASL).

Director General of the GCAA, Lieutenant Colonel Egbert Field, told the Guyana Chronicle that aviation inspectors are investigating the incident. He said the pilot escaped unhurt.

ASL provides agricultural services in the area. In January 2017, the company signed a lease agreement with the Mahaica- Abary Rice Development Scheme (MARDS) which formed part of a US$10M investment by the airline.

ASL provides aerial application of crop-protection products to rice farms in the area.