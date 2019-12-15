Armed bandits rob Canje supermarket 

ABOUT five armed bandits, on Saturday evening, attacked the Chenick and Son Supermarket at Betsy Ground, East Canje and subsequently escaped in the owner’s car, a Toyota Verossa.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that police arrived at the scene within a short period of time and gave chase, but only found the vehicle abandoned in the vicinity of the New Forest area.

The vehicle was taken to the Reliance Police Station. According to information received, at approximately 20:30hrs, the robbers visited the supermarket which was still open with customers present.

They demanded that everyone lie on the ground and surrender their cash and valuables. During that time, the owner, who was outside, was struck to the head.

Guyana Chronicle was told a second person was also injured but up to press time, the severity of the injury, and what was stolen were unclear. Residents also recalled hearing about 15 gunshots. An investigation is currently underway.