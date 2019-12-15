600 children treated to early Christmas by Minister Henry

Minister of Education Nicolete Henry on Saturday reconnected with her roots in Region Six as she hosted two Christmas parties for children in the communities of New Amsterdam and Fyrish.

With a desire to give back to the community especially in this festive season and ensuring everyone has a happy time, Minister Henry decided that a Christmas party for children was the most appropriate way of sharing the joy of the holidays. Speaking briefly to the Guyana Chronicle Minister Henry, was overjoyed that the children were all excited and having a great time. She noted the innocence and carefree manner in which the children interacted and played with each was reason enough for her to continue making the parties an annual event and the bonus, she said was seeing their excited and surprised faces when they saw their gifts that melted her heart.

Over at the Fyrish Primary School, the children hugged and tugged at the minster as she presented them with their gifts and other goodies and asked her to play along with them, which she happily obliged.

While over at the New Amsterdam Secondary School, a similar activity was held however the children serenaded the Minister with Christmas carols and poems. They shrieked in amazement as she displayed a few dance moves of her own when she joined them on the dance floor to Christmas carols. At both locations there were over 300 children and they were treated to snacks, meals, ice cream and gifts for everyone. The MC Mondale Smith kept the children entertained and on their feet throughout the parties.