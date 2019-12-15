… Stage set for scorching quarter-final double-header today

ORGANISERS of the inaugural 592 Beer Inter-Village football competition have pulled out all the stops to make the event a memorable one for teams participating in the tournament.

In an effort to adequately compensate the teams for their steadfast support, the organisers have decided to increase cash prizes on offer for the respective winners, rightly providing them the enticement during the business end of the tournament.

Tonight the quarter-finals commence with an anticipated exciting double-header at the Buxton Community Centre ground.

In the opening encounter, the Clive Andries-led Friendship will aim to defend home-turf when they square off against Mahaica.

This clash will be followed by the other surviving team from the community with Buxton hosting Paradise and this encounter promises to provide sizzling action for the expected large turnout of supporters from the area.

Andries, a former national youth cricketer and national footballer, is the leader of a side that is loaded with natural talent and many expect this team to go all the way.

He will have as support the likes of Delon Wright and Okenie Fraser, two players who are having solid performances to date.

On the other hand, Mahaica will be led by the experienced Eion Abel, who has been a thorn in the flesh of opposing sides, while Azuma Roberts is his main henchman.

The Buxton versus Paradise affair is a definite headliner and is too close to call.

Buxton will need all the home support to get past a determined Paradise unit, led by the big central defender Quincy Adams.

He is a player who can be utilised in any position, but has preferred to do his thing in defence, marshalling the troops with his vast experience.

His main support will come from Tyreke Cummings and along with a few other players who are capable of turning a game on its head, Paradise present a formidable opposition to the hosts.

Eon Costello is one of the key players for Buxton and he will be hoping for more support along with that of the entire community to get past the tough and resolute Paradise side.

With $500 000 and an impressive trophy up for grabs, the foundation for the teams to entertain the loyal fans with a top brand of football has been laid.

The runners-up, third- and fourth-place teams will receive $200 000, $150 000 and $100 000 respectively along with trophies.

The competition resumes with more quarter-final action next Sunday, at the Golden Grove Community Centre ground.