178 students graduate with range of technical skills from GITC

ONE hundred and seventy-eight students graduated from the Guyana Industrial Training Centre (GITC) last week at the institution’s 53rd Graduation Ceremony and Prize Giving Exercise.

The graduates completed programmes in data operations, masonry, metal work engineering, plumbing, motor vehicle repairs, furniture making, electrical installation and welding, a release from the Ministry of Education said. Chairman of the GITC and Government Technical Institute (GTI) Board, Mr. Vincent Alexander, said that the graduates are now certified with both a National Vocational Qualification certificate and a Caribbean Vocational Qualification certificate. He asked the graduates to understand the standards they were exposed to and realise that they were not just for certification purposes but also for purposes of work. He also encouraged them to be tolerant of each other as individuals and communities.

The graduates were urged by Mr. Alexander to keep studying and to stay abreast with developments in their particular field so that they can remain relevant. The administrator of the GITC, Mr. Dexter Cornette, said that the theme for the graduation, “embracing change, and strengthening capacity” teaches that it is essential to remain relevant to create impact.

He said that this year, the centre graduated its largest batch in history. Also historical is the enrolment for the 2019-2020 year which totals 401. While highlighting the successes and challenges of the institution, Mr. Cornette noted that the GITC intends to focus more on developing the soft skills and work ethics of its students to make them more employable.

He added that the institution will be adding two new programmes, specifically Office Administration and Refrigeration and AC Repair. Delivering the feature address was Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Professor Michael Scott. He said that the graduates should always acknowledge that other people such as their relatives and spouses have caused them to be who they are.

He said that the graduation exercise marks the provision of employable people in the new dispensation within Guyana. He told the graduates that this phase of education has ended but education continues. He encouraged them to set themselves another target. His advice was, “it’s better to aim at something and miss than to aim at nothing and always hit it.” The graduates were advised that the journey now begins for continuous enhancement. The graduates were then given the charge by Dr. Astell Collins who said that Guyana has embarked on empowering the unutilised human resource and that they are part of that process. He charged them to be the best that they can be as they enter into another phase of life.