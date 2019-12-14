Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh crowned Miss World

(Jamaica Observer)-Toni-Ann Singh, Miss Jamaica World, is Miss World 2019.

Singh won from a field of 114 contestants at the 69th edition of the pageant in London today.

She now becomes the fourth Jamaican to win the title — Carole Joan Crawford in 1963, Cindy Breakspeare in 1976 and Lisa Hanna in 1993.

Singh, who had secured her place in the top 40 by winning the talent competition at the “Beauty with a Purpose” Gala Dinner in London, advanced to the final round of the competition along with Miss Nigeria, Miss Brazil, Miss India and Miss France.

In addition to dancing to Jamaican singer Koffee’s Toast, she also performed her version of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing” live.

Singh was ahead of France who was second and India who was third.