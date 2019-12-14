CDB successfully raised EUR$250M on the German capital market

THE Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has successfully concluded its inaugural borrowing in the German capital market, with the issuance of a EUR$250M 20-year registered bond.

“Our entry into the German capital market has allowed CDB to further diversify its investor base away from traditional sources. Our Borrowing Member Countries will be able to access these resources, on very attractive terms, to pursue their sustainable development agendas for the benefit of Caribbean citizens,” said CDB President Dr. William Warren Smith.

Launched on November 14, the offering was arranged by Deutsche Bank AG, acting as sole book runner. Favourable market conditions, and strong appetite for the credit from German investors, such as insurance companies, pension funds and asset managers, enabled CDB to raise these funds at an annual interest rate of 0.875 per cent.

This successful bond issuance, which represents the Bank’s longest-dated borrowing, is also testament to CDB’s financial and operational strength and its investor appeal. Prior to this transaction, CDB raised CHF$145M through the placement of a 12-year bond in the Swiss market in 2016. Earlier this year, international credit rating agencies, S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service and FitchRatings re-affirmed the bank’s rating as AA+ (Stable), Aa1 (Stable) and AA+ (Stable), respectively.