Ray Victor narrowly misses National Sports Hall record

By Charwayne Walker

NATIONAL basketball star Ray Victor was just 4 points away from scoring the most points in an international basketball match at Guyana premier hoop venue.

Victor’s tally of 39 points vs Grenada in Guyana 90-73 victory was four points shy of Joe Farroba 42 points vs. Guyana in 1978.

Joe Farroba was representing the visiting Canadian YMCA Montreal.

Farroba’s record was also challenged by Trinidadian Brian John who scored 40 points vs. Suriname during the Inaugural CARICOM Championship at the National Sports Hall.

Here is a list of the top scorers so far in the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall:

Joseph Farroba (Canadian) YMCA Montreal vs Guyana 1978 – 42 pts

Brian John (Trinidadian) Trinidad & Tobago vs Suriname 1981 – 40 pts

Ray Victor (Guyanese) Guyana vs Grenada 2019 – 39 pts

Feverus (Surinamese) Suriname vs Guyana 1976 – 38 pts

Victor (Voot) O’Garro (Trinidadian) Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana 1979 – 38 pts

Bill Delhorne (Canadian) YMCA Montreal vs Guyana 1978 – 37pts

Garnet Stewart (Trinidadian) Trinidad & Tobago vs Barbados 1988 CARICOM Championship Sports Hall – 36 pts

Willie Hodges (D.C Jammers) D.C Jammers vs Guyana 1993 – 36 pts

Wayne Sappleton (Jamaican) Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago CARICOM Championship 1981 – 34 pts

Stanislaus (Knox) Hadmon (Guyanese) Guyana vs Barbados CARICOM Championship 1981 – 34 pts

Joseph Farroba (Canadian) Montreal YMCA vs Guyana 1978 – 33 pts

Aubrey Chalmers (Guyanese) Guyana vs Cuba 1977 – 31 pts