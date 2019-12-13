MVP Sports backs GFF Super 16

AS part of the company’s ongoing support for the development of football and sports in general in Guyana, MVP Sports has made a tangible contribution to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).

The contribution is towards the successful staging of this year’s edition of the GFF Super 16 Cup which is set to kick off tomorrow at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary.

At the entity’s Giftland Mall location, Manager Ian Ramdeo, in handing over the cheque, said that they were pleased to be partnering with the GFF for a tournament that will feature 16 clubs, top eight Elite League clubs and the top club from eight of the Federation’s Regional Members Associations, battling for supremacy.

GFF’s Youth Development Officer, Brian Joseph, in accepting the cheque, thanked MVP Sports on behalf of the Federation for its support and informed that this year’s competition promises lots of excitement as the teams have all been dedicated in ensuring that they are all in tip top shape.

Cash and prizes totalling over $4M are up for the taking.