Minister Norton presents gear to young cricketer

THE Hon. Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr George Norton last Wednesday presented a cricket kit to young Sarah Amin.

Amin, who plays for the Guyana Female Under-19 cricket team, received her gear during a simple handing-over exercise at Minister Norton’s Main Street, Georgetown office.

The items, which included a bat, helmet, gloves and pads, were provided by the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) The proprietors of Trophy Stall have also committed to providing the young cricketer with additional gear needed for her athletic development.

Minister Norton, who also holds responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, explained that a request for the items was made by the teen’s uncle, during an outreach exercise in Sheet Anchor, East Canje, Berbice.

“I am very happy that we are able to assist Ms Amin. I know that she has great potential, and I am hoping that she will continue to practise and develop her talents,” Minister Norton said.

The teen’s mother, Shameza Amin, expressed sincere appreciation for the items.

“Sarah continues to do very well. My brother has always pushed me to ensure that I continue to help her grow as a cricketer. As a single parent, it is not always easy, so I am very grateful for these items,” the cricketer’s mother added.

Sarah Amin, who attends Cummings Lodge Secondary School, also expressed gratitude for the donation, noting that it will lend support to her pursuing her dreams of becoming of star cricketer and making Guyana proud.