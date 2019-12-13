Gold for Gonsalves, silver for Watson in ASATT Invitational Swimming Championships

… Boys 11-12 year-old team dominate 400m freestyle relay

DORADO swimmers Monique Watson and Elliott Gonsalves won medals number seven and eigh for the Dorado Speed Swim Club on day two of the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Invitational Swimming Championships, which is currently underway at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, T&T.

Gonsalves won his second gold medal, when he competed in the Boys’ 11-12 year-old division 200m breaststroke event. He clocked an impressive 2:49.20. His clubmate Stephen Ramkhelawan finished seventh in a time of 3:10.35 (a B Time Standard).

Meanwhile Ethan Gonsalves clocked 3:01.82 (5th place) and Stephon Ramkhelawan 3:03.78 (7th place) in the Boys’ 13-14 age division.

Watson, who had won a gold in the 400m IM, on day one, clocked 3:11.27s (C Time Standard) in her 200m breaststroke swim, for an overall second place finish in the Girls’ 11-12 category.

In the final event of the day, the Dorado 11-12 team also highlighted their dominance when they stormed to gold in the 400m freestyle relay.

Vladimir Woodroffe (gold and silver medal on the opening day), opened the race with a scorching time of 1:04.50s. Stephen Ramkhelawan and Tyler Allicock then entered the pool in the second and third legs respectively to increase the distance between Dorado and the other clubs.

By the time Elliott Gonsalves had finished the race, Dorado swimmers had opened up a lead of approximately one length of the pool to make it an easy win.

Dorado swimmers finished in 4:22.91 while second-place finishers TWA ended way behind, in 5:03.12.

The ace Guyanese swimming club now have nine medals (eight individual and one relay) in total, five of which are gold medals.

Yesterday the Guyanese swimmers were scheduled to compete in the 800m freestyle, 400m IM (males), 200m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 50m breaststroke and 200m backstroke.

Guyana is represented by 13 swimmers from Dorado, four other Guyanese swimming as a ‘Guyana-Combined’ team and one swimmer from the Dolphin Speed Swim Club.

Overall, some 424 swimmers from 13 clubs, representing six countries – (Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St Vincent and home team Trinidad & Tobago) – are competing at the meet.