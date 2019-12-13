Dragon Stout Community Cup Futsal ready to excite

… Tournament starts December 17

AFTER a false start, the 16-team Dragon Stout Community Cup Futsal competition is set to kick off next week at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue. The tournament was initially scheduled to be held last November, but never got going.

At the re-launch yesterday morning at the match venue, it was disclosed that preliminary games will be played on December 17 and 19, followed by the semi-finals and final on December 28.

ANSA McAl Trading, the distributor of the ‘100% Jamaican Stout’, is collaborating with the National Sports Commission to pull off the event, which is primarily for Georgetown-based teams.

Director of Sport Christopher Jones, speaking on behalf of the Sports Commission, pointed out that the aim of the tournament is to galvanise communities through quality entertainment in a safe space.

“The National Gymnasium is known as the house of futsal tournaments and we’ve seen some great plays by teams over the past two or three years. The National Sports Commission would want to continue seeing the development of futsal and seeing the development of community futsal teams, hence we’ve made the National Gymnasium available to corporate Guyana.

“This provides an opportunity where young, talented footballers in the field of futsal have an opportunity to compete in a safe space,” Jones indicated.

Dragon Stout Brand Coordinator, Jamal Baird, said the company is eagerly looking forward to competitive play from the teams and good turnout for the games. He revealed that the entrance fee of $500 per person is inclusive of a Dragon Stout upon entry.

The top four teams of the knockout competition will receive cash incentives, with the champions carting off $300 000.

The participating teams are North East La Penitence, Albouystown, Leopold Street, Broad Street, Sophia, LA Ballers, Bent Street, Gold is Money, Back Circle, Sparta Boss, Alexander Village, Future Stars, Tiger Bay, Melanie-B, ANSA McAL All-Stars and Showstoppers.