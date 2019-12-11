‘No time to regress’

…Sharma Solomon tells Linden youths

IN what seems to be his return to the political arena in Linden, former Regional Chairman Sharma Solomon on Sunday gave youths of Linden a stirring message to not even consider voting for the PPP as Guyana heads into elections next year.

Solomon was addressing scores of youths who turned up in their numbers to have a say and to learn about the role they need to play in the pre and post-elections period.

Solomon, who was of the political radar for some time, said he is ‘now sharpening back in this political thing’, a role he believes is very important in ensuring that after all the sacrifices made by Lindeners and the progress achieved over the last few years, there is no regression. For this to not occur, Solomon said that the process requires the input of not only the political powerheads, but from each and every citizen. “It requires every single man, woman and child, there is no room for exclusion, there is no room for second guessing and consideration. There is only room for action right now,” he affirmed.

“It does not matter, what seat you are given at the table, or whether you are enlisted as a candidate or not, but just mere appreciation and endorsement for what has been achieved during recent years you must get involved,” Solomon said.

He told the youths that the process of getting to government does not require minister and the government, “it requires every single individual to appreciate what part they will play and what role they must play…” he added.

One of the most important things Solomon said must be done, is for Lindeners to shun division and to find common ground to fix the challenges still being experienced. He reasoned, “when we take ourselves out the equation, we see no problem, but when we put ourselves back in, it brings us problems.” In this regard, the former chairman said the fight should not be one on personality, but on moving forward. “Our job here and now is to ground with our brothers and sisters, to ground with our comrades, unscripted as we have to be, real and true as we need to be and say to you all, that we are fighting this fight together”…we don’t have the space for division,” he said.

Present at the meeting as well were Member of Parliament, Jermaine Figueira and former Member of Parliament, Vanessa Kissoon. The meeting was hosted by Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, who took the opportunity to outline to the youths what the future means for them and the importance of empowerment.

In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle back in October, Solomon was asked whether he will be returning to the campaign trail for the upcoming elections; he had said then that he was prepared for the challenge to work with young people. Solomon said he will continue to advocate for persons to be a part of the political process while making representation on behalf of the people. “As one of the persons who would have been given the opportunity at a very youthful age to be part of the decision-making process of Guyana, and to also be over the years an ardent advocate for so much change across the Guyana, I see myself as playing a pivotal role in continuing to advocate for those changes…I personally don’t agree growth equates to development all the time, but I believe the growth that we are expecting can bring the sort of development that we need and I intend to play a part, to ensure that not only do we see that growth, but that we see that Guyana and Guyanese significantly benefit and we are able to lift the masses,” Solomon assured.

Solomon had said too that he intends to play his part in the growth and development of Guyana as he recommitted to the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R) and, by extension, the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Government.