(BBC)-Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson has died aged 61, her manager has confirmed.
The Swedish star achieved global success in the 1990s with hits like Joyride, The Look and It Must Have Been Love,...
End rape : An intolerable cost to society
By Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
(UN Women Executive Director)
If I could have one wish granted, it might well be a total end to rape. That means a significant weapon of war gone from the arsenal of...
China’s Ambassador to UK condemns terrorism in Hong Kong
China's Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming said China's central government hopes the Hong Kong situation will end in an orderly way.
The Ambassador reiterated at a news conference that Hong Kong is...
Foreign officials, experts condemn lawbreakers’ violence in Hong Kong, support actions by gov’t
BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Foreign government officials and experts have recently expressed their condemnation of the violence perpetrated by radical demonstrators in Hong Kong.
Emphasizing the...
