Norton Street man accused of drug trafficking granted bail

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan, on Monday December 9, 2019, released a 30-year-old vendor on $170,000 bail for trafficking drugs.

Collis Burrowes of Norton Street, Georgetown, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to two charges, when they were read to him.

Particulars of the first charge stated that, on December 6, 2019, at Golden Gloves Speed Boat Service, he had, in his possession, 254 grams of Cristal Meth for the purpose of trafficking.

The second charge stated that, on the same day, and at the same place, he had 56 ecstasy pills, for the purpose of trafficking.

Attorney-at-law, Adrian Thompson, who represented Burrowes in the matter, asked the court for his client to be released on reasonable bail.

According to information, Burrowes had just come back from Suriname and was on the boat at the time.

Magistrate McLennan granted Burrowes $150,000 bail on the 254 grams of Crystal Meth and $20,000 bail on the 56 pills.

The matter was adjourned until January 14, 2020, and transferred to the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.