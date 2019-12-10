Man accused of robbery to spend Christmas in prison

MAGISTRATE Sherdel Isaac-Marcus, on Monday, December 9, 2019, remanded a 29-year-old man to prison, on a robbery charge.

Orin Mitchell of Hunter Street Albouystown appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge, when it was read to him.

It is alleged that, on December 1, 2019, at La Penitence, while being in the company of another, he robbed Ron Ramcharran of $ 43,000 cash.

Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris objected to bail being granted to Mitchell and told the court that, on the day in question, Ramcharran was walking when Mitchell and another approached him. Mitchell ‘viced’ him, placed an object at his back and relieved him of his cash and made good their escape.

Harris added that the matter was reported and an investigation was launched. Mitchell was positively identified by Ramcharran and therefore arrested.

Magistrate Isaac-Marcus, after listening to the prosecutor, remanded Mitchell to prison, until December 30, 2019.