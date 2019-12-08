Guyana basketballers ‘breeze’ past Grenada to take game one 90-73

GUYANA made ‘light work’ of Grenada in game one of their Goodwill Basketball Series last Friday at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, winning 90-73.

Led by a game-high 39 points from British Virgin Island-based shooting guard, Ray Victor, the Guyanese men never trailed in their contest, and Grenada only showed some sign of resistance to the home side’s relentless all-round game in the third period.

Guyana led 22-16 at the end of the first stanza, and outscored Grenada 31 to 20 to head into the half-time break up by 17 points. (53-36)

However, it seemed as if the men from the ‘Spice Isle’ had shaken off their jetlag in the third quarter, since they outscored Junior Hercules’ men 15-21 but behind Victor, Guyana were able to regain control of the ball game and led 68-57 entering the final period of play.

It was smooth sailing for the home team as they continued to pile on offensive and defensive pressure on the Grenadians and were able to come out with a win.

Terron Welch was Guyana’s second-highest scorer with 19 points, while Travis Belgrave netted 18. For Grenada, James Andrew had a team-high 17 points and Jonathan Williams contributed.

The two teams met again last evening and will close their series tonight. All games are being played at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. Jump-ball time is 21:00hrs.