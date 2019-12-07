Road works in Lamaha Springs to be completed before year-end

Dear Editor,

THE Ministry of Public Infrastructure is responding to two articles published in the Guyana Times Newspaper on Thursday, December 5, 2019 under the headlines ‘Lamaha Springs residents frustrated by road woes’ and ‘Excavated drain at Festival City blocks roadway’.

With regard to the first article mentioned above, it was reported to the ministry that works were stalled as a result of the contractor’s inability to source materials for the completion of one aspect in the construction of the road. This stage, as explained by the Ministry’s Senior Engineer for Miscellaneous and Urban Roads, required crush-and-run, a material that is currently scarce in Guyana.

Nevertheless, she explained that a site visit was conducted this morning (December 6, 2019), which confirmed the discomfort caused to motorists. In this regard, the Engineer posited that most of the rain water was drained off of the road, which will allow for the filling and smoothing of the road’s surface this weekend. This phase will be followed by the laying of crush-and-run in the new week, and asphalt the following week.

Similarly, in Festival City, where a particular access road was impassable as a result of ongoing works, the Ministry’s Engineer, under Traffic/Safety/ Maintenance explained that works were delayed due to a hurdle encountered by the contractor. Further, the Minister of Public Infrastructure, Honourable David Patterson, has given directives to the Traffic/Safety/Maintenance Manager and his team to ensure that this project is completed before the end of 2019.

The ministry would like to sincerely apologise to the residents and commuters for any discomfort caused during this time as a result of the ongoing works. We anticipate the completion of both projects before year-end, and we are confident that these projects will be of great benefit to all road users within the area. We thank the residents for their patience as we work together towards developing our communities and country at large.

Regards,

Davina Ramdass

Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Public Infrastructure