Private sector to benefit from training at Centre of Excellence

MEMBERS of the private sector will soon be able to benefit from the training provided by the Centre of Excellence in Information Technology (CEIT).

This was disclosed by Minister of Public Telecommunications, Hon. Catherine Hughes, during an interview with the Department of Public Information(DPI).

According to the Minister of Public Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes, currently, only members of the public sector benefit from the programmes offered by the CEIT. These include JAVA Programming, Data Communication & Networking, Advanced Web Technologies, among several others.

“I am happy to say that we are now in discussion with the Indian Government and we are going to make the facility and the training opportunities open, also, to those persons in the private sector.”

Highlighting the importance of the facility, Minister Hughes said “we are working to incorporate the use of technology more into the way we conduct business in Guyana; the way the government operates. Therefore, the Centre of Excellence is key to ensuring that we can train people.”

The CEIT is a centre of academic engagement and excellence and the government’s leading provider of research-informed ICT education and projects for the Public Sector. The facility is just one of the many efforts by the Ministry of Public Telecommunications aimed at promoting the use of technology in Guyana.(DPI)