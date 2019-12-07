PPP’s statement of reopening estates is ‘disingenuous’ – says Trotman

–says Gov’t working to transition ex-sugar workers to O&G sector

MINISTER of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman has condemned the People’s Progressive Party (PPP)’s promise of reopening the shuttered sugar estates, saying that such statements from the political opposition are “disingenuous”.

“A statement like we are going to reopen estates is not true; it is really meant to be disingenuous, and shows that they are not being up-front with the people,” Minister Trotman said during an interview with Social Activist, Mark Benschop on Benschop Radio on Tuesday evening.

The minister has joined trade unionists and other political leaders in criticising the PPP for making such “false” promises. Government, as part of an effort to rekindle the sugar industry and return it to viability had closed the Wales (West Bank Demerara), Enmore (East Demerara), Rose Hall and Skeldon (East Berbice) Sugar Estates.

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo had said if the PPP wins the next elections, its members will find a way to reopen those estates.

“The PPP will find a way of reopening the estates that are closed, so as to put people back to work. We will explore all forms of partnerships to get that done, plus innovative financing and investments so people can return to providing for their families,” Jagdeo said.

Jagdeo’s comments were repeated by PPP’s Presidential Candidate Irfaan Ali, who said the party will reopen shuttered estates of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), even as the party and its presidential candidate continue to dodge specifics on how they plan to go about that without further sinking the industry.

On Monday, the Guyana Chronicle had quoted veteran Trade Unionist, Lincoln Lewis as saying that the utterances made by PPP Presidential Candidate Irfaan Ali that he would reopen sugar estates should not be trusted, and flaying the opposition for floundering opportunities during its time in office to reform the industry.

“These promises in very many cases bear no semblance to reality. For the PPP now in their Manifesto to say they would reopen the sugar estates, I would like to know on what information basis they are going to do that,” APNU General Secretary Joseph Harmon said at a recent PNCR news conference.

“This blank statement that we will reopen sugar estates,” Harmon said, “when you examine it; when you go into the details, you will see how fake this promise is. And it is not something that any right thinking Guyanese can take on face value.”

Meanwhile, Government has been working towards resuscitating the sugar industry, and only recently while speaking with radio personality Stan Gouveia, President David Granger said actions taken by his government were intended to reform the sugar industry. He said, too, that because of those efforts, the industry will, in three to five years, be the most sustainable one in the English-speaking Caribbean region.

“All we have done is to ensure that three mega estates are protected. The idea is not to shut down the industry; it is to reform the industry; bring production to about 147,000 tonnes, maintain a labour force that is as large as necessary, and keep the sugar industry alive,” the President said.

GuySuCo is currently using three estates for production: Blairmont and Albion in Berbice, and Uitvlugt in West Demerara.

Minister Trotman added to what the President said, noting that Government has maintained its duty of ensuring that former sugar workers receive training so that they could be ready for the next industrial giant, oil and gas.

“With oil coming, we will transition most if not all those workers in the sugar industry… Quite a few have been already retrained or are being retrained… We had trained about 100 sugar workers at the Port Mourant Training Centre, and most of them have been hired by ExxonMobil, or its subsidiaries… We need more than that, and we need to let the people know that we could turn to other industries,” said Trotman.