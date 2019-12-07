Police interact with residents of Kaneville

OFFICER-IN-CHARGE of the number one Sub-Division in Regional Police Division, Number Four (B), Deputy Superintendent, Marlon Taylor and his team conducted a “walkabout” in Kaneville, Grove, East Bank Demerara recently.

The walkabout commenced at “Hammerhead Turn” and concluded at “Wrong Turn” bridge where the team joined Commander of Four (B), Senior Superintendent, Kurleigh Simon and they interacted with the persons present.

Commander Simon urged those present to shun drug abuse, stop upholding lawlessness, negative behaviours and to embrace and empower themselves for positive community development.

The commander also went on to outline the division’s Christmas Policing Plans and social partnership initiatives that will enhance the long term police-community relations, community safety and policing arrangements, among which is the pledged formation of a Community Policing Group by December 23, 2019.

About 70 persons from the community were in attendance.