Guyanese students named 2019 CSEC, CAPE top performers

…QC named top regional CAPE school

Guyanese scholars Riana Toney of the Anna Regina Secondary and Michael Bhopaul of Queens College, emerged as the Regional top performers at the 2019 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

The announcement was made at the annual Caribbean Examination Council’s (CXC) Regional Award Ceremony held in Grenada on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Education, Toney was awarded the Region’s top CSEC prize -Most Outstanding Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate CSEC student.

Bhopaul, for his academic consistency, was awarded the region’s most prestigious CAPE award -Most Outstanding Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination CAPE student and the Dennis Irvine Award which is also given to the region’s top CAPE student.

In addition, Bhopaul will also receive the RM Results-sponsored award for Most Outstanding Candidate in Mathematics and the top award for Natural Sciences, the ministry said.

Additionally, QC student Samuel Haynes with 18 Grade Ones at CSEC, was bestowed with the Region’s top Science award.

Brianna Gopie, another top QC performer, was awarded for emerging the region’s top Business student.

Toney secured 19 Grade Ones at the CSEC examinations this year. She secured passes in Agricultural Science, Biology, Caribbean History, Chemistry, English A, English B, Geography, Information Technology, Integrated Science, Mathematics, Office Administration, Physics, Principles of Business, Religious Education, Social Studies, Spanish, Electronic Document Preparation and Management, Physical Education and Sport, and Human and Social Biology.

Bhopaul is no stranger to copping the top prizes. In 2017 he was named regional CSEC top student.

This year, he continued his sterling performances at the CAPE level, securing Grade Ones in Applied Mathematics Unit 1 and 2, Biology Unit 1 and 2, Caribbean Studies, Chemistry Unit 1 and 2, Communication Studies, French Unit 1 and 2, Integrated Mathematics, Physics Unit 1 and 2, Pure Mathematics Unit 1 and 2 and Spanish Unit 1.

In what was an excellent night for Guyana at the award ceremony in Grenada, the country’s top secondary school, Queens College (QC), was adjudged by CXC as the best CAPE school in the region. The institution has been churning out a number of notable Guyanese that have served or continue to serve their country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Toney encouraged her fellow students to reach for the stars.”Continue working hard, set your goals and stop at no cost to transform them into reality,” the soft spoken young lady quipped.

She also noted that success demands sacrifice which students must be willing to continue to make as they venture into the world of work. The Essequibo coast resident used the forum to express gratitude to her parents, teachers and colleagues for aiding in her success.

When the 2019 CSEC results were announced several months ago, Guyana recorded a 73% overall pass rate in grades one to three, the highest ever pass rate in the country’s history when compared to last year’s pass rate which stood at 69.1 percent.