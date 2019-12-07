GTT offers $5M for info on vandalised cable

… says over 10 cases of vandalism for 2019

THE Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) is offering a GY$5M reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in the vandalisation of its fiber cables on the Linden Highway recently. The illegal act resulted in widespread service disruptions.

GTT’s Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, Jasmin Harris, said the company has made numerous efforts to put a stop to persons vandalising its cables and is appealing to witnesses and others with knowledge, to come forward with information that can help lead to the arrest of perpetrators.

“For 2019, we have had over 10 cases of vandalism to our infrastructure. We are pleading with the public to report any form of vandalism by calling our 0908 hotline. Such vandalism causes degradation of service and affects many customers,” Harris said. Persons with information can also email tips@gtt.co.gy.

On November 30, GTT received numerous reports of loss of services in the Linden Highway area. Upon inspection, GTT technicians noticed that the Linden Highway cable was cut, leading to the loss of all GTT services in Linden, Bartica, Kwakwani, Ituni, Mabaruma and Port Kaituma.

“Our technicians were forced to work through Saturday evening into Sunday morning to restore services, putting a strain on our human resources. But more importantly, the service to many was affected. Vandalism has quite a negative, domino impact – and is against the law,” Harris shared.

GTT spends millions of dollars to repair vandalised cables across Guyana annually.