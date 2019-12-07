‘Bounga’ found guilty of murder

FORTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD Mark Atkinson called ‘Bounga’ was sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment for the 2014 murder of a gold miner at Blackwater Landing, Konawaruk River.

The sentencing was handed down by Justice Gino Persaud at the Suddie High Court on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

The indictment read that Atkinson, on June 3, 2014, at Blackwater Landing, murdered Bearum Anderson called ‘Oshaka’ He was found guilty of the charge.

According to reports, on the day in question, Anderson, 30, of Jonestown, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara and Atkinson were involved in an argument. During the argument, Atkinson reportedly pulled out a firearm and shot Anderson.