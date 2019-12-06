Winners of ‘Ride with Sujata’ promotion unveiled

…presented with motorcycles and other prizes

THREE motorcycles, along with several hampers and gift cards, were presented to several persons who participated and won in the Continental Group of Companies ‘Ride with Sujata’ promotion.

According to the company’s secretary, Mr. M.S. Ally, the Continental Group of Companies has been producing Sujata Curry Powder and several other products for over 60 years in Guyana.

Ally added that while the company has evolved, its products are still authentic and of good quality.

He stated that the company recently moved away from the traditional plastic bags and introduced the barrier proof plastic which helps retain the aroma and ingredients of the curry powder and other products, to give buyers the best quality.

Ally commended the winners of the promotion for their unwavering support and urged them to remain the loyal customers that they are.

“We want to commend you for using Sujata Curry Powder and I hope you continue to use Sujata Curry Powder,” he stated.

Mr. Denis MacDonald, who sells home-made ice-cream, stated that he uses Sujata Custard Powder which has the main ingredient when making ice-cream and is elated to know that he won something from the company’s promotion. “I feel wonderful, it’s the first time I win something and it’s not about the price, it’s the quality and I’m happy I’m riding with Sujata’s bike,” MacDonald stated.