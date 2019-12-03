Teenager arrested after ‘knifing’ drinking buddy to death

A TEENAGER is in police custody, after he stabbed his friend, while imbibing at a shop in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), on Friday.

Dead is 24-year-old Romel Williams, of North West District, Region One (Barima-Waini) and Uitvlugt Village, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The altercation occurred about 23:20hrs, on Friday, at a shop in George Creek, Siparuni, Region Eight.

Reports indicate that Williams and the 18-year-old suspect were in the company of others at the shop consuming alcohol, when an argument ensued between the two, which resulted in a fight.

During the fight, the teenager allegedly stabbed Williams in his abdomen. The injured man was then rushed to the hospital in Mackenzie, Linden.

However, he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was taken to the Funeral Parlour and autopsy is scheduled.