Power being restored at Port Kaituma

Power is being restored at Port Kaituma, North West District after the Ministry of Public Infrastructure through the Power Producers and Distributors Inc. successfully transported a replacement engine to area.

The replacement engine arrived weeks after the community was in the dark.The ministry intervened to ensure residents receive power as soon as possible.

Residents reported that several engines under the watch of the Port Kaituma Power and Light have become inoperable as many cited mismanagement being the cause of the power woes at the community.