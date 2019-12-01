Let us set the record straight and honour those who deserve to be venerated.

Dear Editor,

I NOTE with great alarm the letter published in Kaiteur News, November 29, 2019, titled ‘Queen Victoria statue should be respected, preserved,’ written by Rooplall Dudhnath.

I do not propose at this stage to debate the virtues of the good Queen Victoria, or the Victorian Era.

But Mr Editor, I ask you to publish the following to debunk generations of propaganda.

In his letter, praising the good Queen, he claims that “it was during her reign as Queen of England that she abolished slavery and put an end to the undignified slave trade that some European governments and monarchs started and enriched themselves with the exploits. She also abolished the inhuman indignities of slavery, to her credit.”

This is an absurdity.

Queen Victoria had absolutely nothing to do with the epic struggle for freedom of the slaves in the British Commonwealth.

Queen Victoria ascended the throne as Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland on 20th of June, 1837.

Long after the efforts of Wilberforce, John Newton and in particular the glorious and gallant struggle by the slaves themselves, who had said in modern parlance that ‘enough is enough.’

She came to the throne in the final months of apprenticeship.

Another error by our African ancestors is when they renamed the village North Brook, which they had purchased on the East Coast of Demerara to Victoria and a mistake that Victorians themselves must appreciate for Queen Victoria.

I repeat, Queen Victoria had nothing to do with the freeing of our slave ancestors.

I challenge the author of the letter and historians to produce any evidence that Queen Victoria was involved meaningfully in the struggle for African freedom from slavery (1834-1838).

Let us set the records straight and honour those who deserve to be venerated.

Regards

Hamilton Green