GCC keen on naming dressing room after the late Harold `Doc’ Dhanraj – Tucker

PRESIDENT of the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Timothy Tucker said the club plans on renaming one of the dressing rooms after late club member, Harold `Doc’ Dhanraj.

The former GCC player passed away recently at the age of 78 and was buried on Friday. Memories of his work and contributions to all aspects of cricket were highlighted this week with fond sentiments being poured out from the respective clubs and associations.

A former executive member of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) following his years with GCC, Dhanraj spent a long time at the legendary Bourda Ground. After joining GCC in 1970, he was also a member of Everest Cricket Club (ECC) but later made GCC his home at the age of 29.

He was appointed Club skipper in 1990 and, following his playing days, ‘Doc’ went into administration where he applied his same love for cricket but in an executive capacity. He was named GCC vice-president in 2004 and shot to the president’s post in 2007.

When his work with cricket administration ended, the former player-turned-executive held a number of posts including GCA executive member. Up until his final days, Dhanraj had been an ambassador for his fraternity and club.

Tucker told Chronicle Sport yesterday that the members of GCC were adamant on having part of the venue named after their now late Life-Member of the club. As such, the GCC president identified one of the two dressing rooms as a possible candidate for a name change in the future.

He added that it was good to see the outpouring of sentiments from the fraternity while commending them for ensuring that the former Club president will get the recognition and respect he deserves following his passing.

The cricket stalwart's funeral was more of a celebration of his life, as members of GCC and other clubs, as well as a number of past and current players, executives and friends gave him a fantastic send-off.