Cornwall eager to get the batting right after man-of-the-match performance 

ALTHOUGH Rahkeem Cornwall’s 10-wicket haul in a nine-wicket win for the West Indies over Afghanistan in Lucknow, India, is a great start, it is just one part of the game. The all-rounder wants to get his batting right for the regional side.

Speaking after the game against Afghanistan where his 7-75 and 3-46 were instrumental in bringing the West Indies victory, Cornwall said while he was happy with his performance, he does want improvements with the bat.

“Runs will come, hope to put in a good performance with the bat as well,” he said.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) selectors came in for some criticism about picking Cornwall for the regional side despite his good performances in first-class cricket. Detractors questioned the burly all-rounder’s fitness.

But Cornwall seems to have silenced those critics with some inspired spells of bowling, and has earned some new supporters, he is happy to have on board.

“Everyone at home is full of joy. They are celebrating at home. Just want to say thanks for the support,” he said.

Cornwall believes that his debut in a home series against India helped go a long way towards the performance that saw him destroy Afghanistan.

“The India series was a good one. Pitches back home are similar, so the India series helped,” he said.

While Cornwall has done well with the ball and even survived some acid tests over his fitness in the field, he has not done well with the bat just yet.

The all-rounder wants to change that and believes it is only a matter of time before he shows what he can do with the willow for the West Indies. (Sportsmax)