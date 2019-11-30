The wait is over Mothers receive house lots

CHRISTMAS came early for widower Leslyn Downer who Friday received her plot of land at Experience, Region Five.

Downer told the Department of Public Information that she and her husband had applied for a plot of land back in 2010. Unfortunately, he passed away last year and was not there to see her receive her letter of approval for a house lot.

The mother of four is among the hundreds who flocked the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) compound in Mahaica -Berbice during a land allocation outreach held by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

An elated Downer, who currently resides with her mother after renting for several years, said: “I am happy that I have a house lot and can be on my own with my own roof over my head.”

Jasmattie Sookdeo, another mother of four children could not contain her joy.

“I am so happy that I received a house lot today because I am a mother of four and I think my children would be happy.”

After applying in 2008, the Bush Lot resident waited over 10 years before receiving her plot of land in the Experiment area. Sookdeo and her husband are focused on beginning the construction of their home.

“As soon as we are finished paying, we will start putting up the first post,” she said.

The two-day land allocation exercise commenced Friday in Corriverton, Region Six and is headed by Minister within the Ministry of Communities with responsibility for Housing, Annette Ferguson and CH&PA Chief Executive Officer, Lelon Saul. Over 350 persons were allocated house lots at Friday’s session.

Addressing the residents gathered at the Region Five RDC compound, Minister Ferguson reiterated that the “government is committed to addressing the housing needs of its people… your government is working to ensure you have a good life.”

The minister encouraged those persons who received their house lots to begin building as soon as possible.