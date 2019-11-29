… Round-of-16 action starts tonight

AFTER the conclusion of the exciting group stage, the round-of-16 section of the inaugural Rio Indoor Streetball Championship kicks off tonight, at the National Gymnasium, on Mandela Avenue.

The opening game will pit the pride of West Demerara, Showstoppers, against the lone remaining East Coast Demerara outfit, BV, from 19:00hrs.

This will be followed by Future Stars against surprise package Kingston at 19:30hrs, while newcomers and dark-horses, Rio All-Stars, take aim at Tiger Bay from 20:00hrs.

In the fourth match at 20:30hrs, the always-dangerous Leopold Street battle the experienced Alexander Village.

Traditional giants Broad Street and Back Circle will then take centre stage at 21:00hrs in the fifth affair, with perennial contenders Gold is Money tackling Albouystown from 21:30hrs.

National heavyweights Sparta Boss will oppose Avocado Ballers from 22:00hrs while tournament favourites Bent Street match skills with Sophia at 22:30hrs.

According to an official release from the tournament coordinators, Three Peat Promotions, “We are now at the business end of the tournament where the objective is simple – win and progress or lose and go home.

The tournament has witnessed quality and entertaining football from the start and the knockout round promises to be even more exciting and competitive; as the best teams have advanced and will compete.

The battle lines have been drawn, the fans have selected their favourite and we expect a wonderful night of action. It’s D-Day in the National Gymnasium.”

The correspondence further stated, “We would also like to thank the fans for their support during this inaugural venture as well as the lawmen who have carried out their duties with aplomb. The officers ensured that a safe environment was realised and created every evening, much to the satisfaction and appreciation of the fans and players who have witnessed and experienced an incident-free championship.”

Meanwhile on Thursday in the final group round, Bent Street, Showstoppers and BV were among the wins.

In other results, Leopold Street and Tiger Bay battled to a scoreless draw, while Broad Street and Ol Skool contested with an identical result.

Also, Future Stars and Albouystown played to a 0-0 scoreline. Below are the complete knockout fixtures, the results from the last match-day and the final point standings.

Complete Knockout Fixtures

Section-A

(1) Leopold St vs Alexander Village

(3) Gold is Money vs Albouystown

(5) Sparta vs Avocado Ballers

(7) Showstoppers vs BV

Section-B

(2) Bent St vs Sophia

(4) Back Circle vs Broad Street

(6) Future Stars vs Kingston

(8) Rio All-Stars vs Tiger Bay

Round of 16

Showstoppers vs BV – 19:00hrs

Future Stars vs Kingston – 19:30hrs

Rio All-Stars vs Tiger Bay – 20:00hrs

Leopold St vs Alexander Village – 20:30hrs

Back Circle vs Broad St – 21:00hrs

Gold is Money vs Albouystown – 21:30hrs

Sparta vs Avocado Ballers – 22:00hrs

Bent St vs Sophia – 22:30hrs