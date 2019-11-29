Quarter-final action as Smalta Girls football continues tomorrow

FOUR intense quarter-finals are set for Ministry of Education ground today as Smalta Girls Pee Wee football tournament continues.

North Georgetown are the first team to be in action from 13:00hrs with Smith Memorial carded as their opponents.

The second game at 13:00hrs will pit Tucville against South Ruimveldt in a mammoth clash. Many are expecting the former to win.

Timehri and West Ruimveldt clash at 13:50hrs with keen attention paid to that match as it could determine the final.

In the other match, Redeemer play St Stephen’s on pitch two for the last spot in the following week’s semi-final.

The tournament, which is organised by the Petra Organisation, is sponsored by Ansa McAl under the Smalta brand.