IT was most refreshing to see so many Guyanese in Antigua and Barbuda turn up for a meeting with Attorney General Basil Williams last Saturday on the island.

They were there with their flags, APNU+AFC banners and other slogans to let the minister and other officials and even natives of the island know that they stand with their country.

There is something deeply soulful when you see people who left their homeland but find the time to turn up in large numbers in the middle of the day to bat for their country. It is a powerful statement that can only augur well for our Guyanese nationalism, which is constantly being tested; they deserve our gratitude. Fittingly in his opening statements, Minister Williams recognised the contributions of the diaspora and acknowledged that many of them left these shores for various reasons – some to seek greener pastures, others to enhance their education and professional experience.

He further assured them that the government which he represents values their contributions, noting that all of them in some way or the other would have contributed and still contribute to our people’s well-being. He also called on them to return to what he referred to as the ‘green, green grass of home’, noting that Guyana is a country perched for economic transformation and assuring that regardless of their political affiliation they will be welcomed.

Antigua is one of the Caribbean islands to where many Guyanese had fled during the harsh economic times under the previous administration, beginning from around the early 2002s. Many of these citizens have remained on the island despite at least two devastating hurricanes and with the impending oil and gas industry, they might be indeed willing to return to this country.

Often we do not give enough credit to our diaspora for the role they have played and continue to play in our country’s socio-economic, cultural and political fortunes. We know of the critical role of remittances to the economic survival of many families. We know of the boost to businesses and the economy at large when diasporans visit in large numbers. But we have not always as a country acknowledged their worth along with the intangibles that they contribute to our country.

In a minority of instances, migrants to other lands marginalise or erase memories of their homeland. But the majority of migrants display a heightened patriotism to their countries of birth. Maybe it is the sense of isolation in a foreign land or the feeling of “otherisation” that drives that heightened sense of nostalgia which over time becomes a collective patriotism.

One remembers the role of the Caribbean diaspora in England in the breakthrough of the West Indies cricket team in the 1950s and during the period of West Indian dominance of the game. They were always at the grounds in their numbers, transforming them into Caribbean spaces of freedom; there was also their role in channelling West Indian music to the European continent, taking reggae and calypso to far places.

In similar vein, one of the most patriotic diasporas in North America has been the Caribbean diaspora. They display a cultural fidelity to the Region that is reflected in the many carnivals and other cultural festivals that have become part of the North American cultural landscape. In almost every major North America city there is a Caribbean Carnival and a radio programme that spreads the culture to the Caribbean diaspora and the wider society. The Guyana Folk Festival, for example, which is organised by the Guyana Cultural Organisation is an annual meeting place for Guyanese.

Politically the Guyanese diaspora has been a critical source of fundraising and moral support for our political parties. The interest showed in the past three elections is a case in point. Supporters of the winning coalition actually organised a massive victory rally in New York that matched the one held locally. This development is of course aided by the internet, which affords instant access to local news and information. In fact, the diaspora in some instances receive such information in a more timely manner than those of us at home.

We once had overseas voting that allowed our diaspora to formally participate in the political process from where they are. That initiative earned a bad name and may not be recoverable. There continue to be discussions and initiatives aimed at formally bringing our diaspora into our mainstream again; this must continue to happen.