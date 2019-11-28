Small-scale loggers get training in financial management

SMALL-SCALE loggers in Guyana are being better equipped to manage their financial business affairs with the hosting of a three-day workshop on budgeting and accounting.

The workshop was opened at the Regency Suites Hotel, on Wednesday, and is being organised by the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+ Readiness) Project and executed by the Ministry of Natural Resources. The participants are representatives of the National Steering Committee of Community Forestry Organisations (NSCCFO).The workshop served to help them to better equip themselves with the tools for improving financial management and to remind them of their responsibility towards better financial reporting.

Some of the topics on the agenda include accounting equation, assets, liabilities and equity; cash books and petty cash; cost categories, labour and materials; preparation of income statement, preparation of balance sheets, cash flow projections and budgets and bank reconciliation.

The representatives present came from groups such as the Karia Karia Forest and Agriculture Producers Association; Forest Producers Association; Arima Forest and Agriculture Producers Association; Orealla Logging Association; Rupununi Timbers Association; Berbice Forest and Agriculture Producers Association (UBFAPA) and several others.

Addressing the audience, Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman said that the forests of Guyana continue to be a large generator of revenue and provides a livelihood for Guyanese. By increasing the capacity in this sector, he explained that they can be better prepared for increased growth.

He affirmed that the government is fully committed to not only enjoying the benefits of the sector, but to building capacity with forest operators and protecting communities. Trotman noted that 85 per cent of Guyana’s total forest sector production comes from small and medium scale operators of which between 20-25 per cent comes from indigenous and forest-based communities.

“This is a significant trade in trend from the pre-2016 when over 50 per cent of production was coming from the foreign operators and large concession owners. This really is testament to the government’s shift, that is to put first concessions into the hands of associations and away from only big, mighty, multinational giants,” he said.

“It is our belief that increasing your capacity to manage in the midst of evolving contexts will better prepare you to embrace the growth and change in the sector and allow you to participate fully as you move forward.”

MUCH PROGRESS MADE



Over the years, working along with stakeholders like the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), Minister Trotman said that small and medium scale miners have begun to benefit in a more meaningful way. He highlighted that during the first half of 2019, the Ministry of Natural Resources and its partner agencies have increased the duration of leases granted to small concession holders; trained 62 community forest organisations in National Insurance Scheme compliance through which 10 groups have submitted evidence of their compliance and conducted Administrative and Financial Management training to Community Forest Officers and indigenous villages.

Added to this, over 50 community outreach sessions have taken place across Guyana; business plans have been accepted for the conversion of forestry groups from friendly to cooperative societies and awareness sessions have been conducted on the topic of deforestation and degradation to over 500 persons including 181 women in 112 forest-dependent communities.

He told the attendees: “While we have recognized the need to build capacity, you have responded with a desire to be trained and a commitment to follow through with evidence by your presence here this morning. It is small yet significant steps like this one that are testament to the partnership that is possible between government and stakeholders to ensure that the sector continues to perform well.”

Trotman also stated that he is aware that despite the gains made, some associations still face many challenges. He, therefore, announced that the organisers of the programme will join the Ministry in having a dialogue with these associations on Friday about the future of community forest associations.