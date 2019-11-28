Gov’t commissions two mobile counselling units

THE Ministry of Education, on Wednesday, commissioned two new mobile psychosocial units worth $21 million which will now add to the efficiency of the first mobile unit in providing counselling to children across Guyana.

The units were put on display outside the Ministry’s Brickdam office where, in remarks to the gathering, Education Minister Dr. Nicolette Henry reiterated the government’s intention to provide all Guyanese children with the care and attention they deserve.

“It is my hope and my desire that these units will operate not only in Georgetown, but will go beyond Region Four and reach other students who are most in need and most vulnerable and live in perhaps some of the most difficult parts of this county,” she said.

Speaking to the motivation behind the units, Dr. Henry said that the government has noticed that many students need support which the home isn’t always well prepared to provide. In November 2018, the first mobile unit was launched targeting nursery to secondary-school-age children in Regions Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

A follow up by the Guyana Chronicle in April 2019 showed that since the launch of the single unit, over 100 learners had benefitted from counselling which met their psychological and social needs.

The main objective of the mobile unit is to increase the learners’ ability to exercise control and reduce their stress levels; to enhance learners’ resilience; to enable them to use the most effective coping skills to offer a quick response to trauma; and to maximise support available from family and friends.

It is managed by the ministry’s Schools Welfare Unit but involves the input and assistance of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and the Ministry of Social Protection. In her remarks, the Education Minister said that the success of President David Granger’s vision for the Decade of Development 2020-2029 rests, in a large part, on the education of Guyanese of all ages countrywide.

However, without mental and social stability, she noted that education will not be easily received. In this regard, she stated: “I would hope to see us go beyond students and, perhaps in the not so distant future, we should be in a position to offer support to parents who really need support and teachers.”

Minister Henry said that, for the first time, the units will have its own physician on board and she urged those responsible for the units to treat it with care for its longevity. Meanwhile, remarks came, too, from Deputy Chief Education Officer (ag) Marcia Paddy-Andrews. Paddy-Andrews said that Guyana cannot afford to not protect its human resources as “an educated nation is a rich nation”. She said that the units will help to raise awareness and assist welfare departments across the country with dealing with the many issues within the school system. Also attending the commissioning were Health Promotion Coordinator within the Ministry of Education, Deon Brown; Permanent Secretary within the Ministry, Alfred King and United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Deputy Country Representative for Guyana and Suriname, Irfan Akhtar