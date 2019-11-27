Need for review of all high-powered guns private security companies are licensed to carry

Dear Editor,

AFTER reading your report (KN 25.11.19) headed “Trigger-happy security grand fined,” I shudder to think that such high-powered guns are in the hands of “guards” as the one identified by your newspaper.

I want an immediate review of all high-powered guns which private security companies have been licensed to carry, and the Guyana Police Force should check the lists of all these companies to make sure that their guards have the necessary clearance to use these weapons.

The Sheriff Security Service should not only fine the guard who was seen as he fired a high- powered gun in the air — just for fun it seemed. He should by now be charged and put before the court. Also, the guard service should show cause why their license to have these guns should not be reviewed.

Cheryl Campbell