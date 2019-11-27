GPSU raises voice against domestic violence

Dear Editor

NOVEMBER 25 is recognised as International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women around the world. The theme for 2019 is ‘Orange the World: Generation Equality Stands Against Rape.’

The Guyana Public Service Union supports the elimination of all forms of violence and has always been at the forefront advocating eradication of this oppressive and burdensome existence, especially for women and girls.

Violence against women and girls continues to persist in our societies and is one of the most devastating human rights violations in modern times. Gender-based violence perseveres and no one is spared its effects, since it affects families, societies and the country as a whole.

This form of violence has shocking and distressing outcomes for the victims and their families and will cause them physical, sexual or psychological harm, which includes threats of such acts, coercion and deprivation of liberty, which may happen in public and/or private environments.

The Guyana Public Service Union adamantly believes that women and girls must be given opportunities to thrive and live decent and productive lives free from all forms of violence, regardless of their social or economic circumstances.

In this regard, the union always encourages and educates its members to adopt decent practices and to be advocates in their places of work to bring awareness to the impact of and to be in the vanguard fighting for the elimination of violence against women.

Regards

Guyana Public Service Union