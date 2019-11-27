Cane Grove man bailed for attempting murder

DAYS after 22-year-old Hansraj ‘Kevin’ Durga was beaten at a wedding in Cane Grove, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) by a group of men, a 19-year-old labourer was on Tuesday charged with attempting murder.

Jermain Holder of Virginia Village, Cane Grove, ECD, appeared before Magistrate Marissa Mittelholzer and was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on November 3, 2019, he wounded Durga with intent to commit murder.

Holder was released on $100,000 bail and will return to court on December 17, 2019, for statements.

According to reports on the day in question, Druga was at a wedding in his village when he was allegedly attacked and beaten by Holder and others.

Druga was found lying in a pool of blood and was rushed to the hospital. He sustained a fractured skull, internal bleeding in the brain and a fractured shoulder.