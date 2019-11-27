BREAKING: At least one dead after car plunges into crowd at Bush Lot

A student of the Latchmansingh Primary School at Bush Lot village,West Coast Berbice died this afternoon after a speeding car careened into a crowd of students and parents along the roadway.

The accident occurred around 16:00hrs and reports are that the driver, a 19-year-old man, was heading east at the time in a Toyota Spacio motorcar bearing registration PPP 7721.The deceased has been identified as Nifram Nezamodeen, aged 7. He died on the spot.

His sister, Asiya, as well as his mother, Ameera Diram, and another woman, Parvattie Kooblall, all of Bush Lot sustained injuries and were transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for treatment.

Two other students of the primary school are under observation at the Fort Wellington Hospital.

The driver was the sole occupant of the car.He is in police custody.