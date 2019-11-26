Grand Champion winners Masters steal show at ORSCA awards gala

… Rajkumar Budhram cops League MVP

TORONTO, Canada – Ontario Round Arm Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA) held its ninth annual Awards Gala at the beautiful Sagan Banquet Hall in Mississauga on November 9 last. This year’s gala turned out to be the league’s best attended and the most successful event in its history.

Speakers in attendance were: Guyana Consul General Anyin Choo, prominent businessman Mani Singh, and ORSCA’s own president Arvin Persaud.

First-time Grand Champion winners, Masters, had their most sensational year since joining ORSCA four years ago. They were finalists in the ‘T20 TEST’ Championship, semi-finalists in the T10 Championship and played unbeaten during the regular season, winning all 13 games.

Rajkumar (Bobby) Budhram was awarded the prestigious League MVP trophy for 2019. He was the league’s highest runs-scorer with 715, which included four centuries and four half-centuries at an astonishing average of 102.14. He struck 82 sixes throughout the tournament and shared the most sixes hit award with Randy Roopnarine, who was super with 82 sixes as well.

Cambridge Jaguars took home the Grand Champion runners-up Award, with Vijay Jhappan stealing the batting show in the final with a blistering knock of 87 to share the MVP spoils.

Top Batsman awards were also given to: Ramiz Mohamed for being East Zone top scorer (645 runs), Rajkumar (Bobby) Budhram West Zone top scorer (715 runs), Amir Khan North Zone top scorer (482 runs) and Munir Bashir South Zone top scorer (635 runs). Munir Basher was also awarded the trophy for the highest individual score, 168 runs vs Jays Hawk.

Jeetendra Beharry (SCW) was the league’s most economical bowler, for the second straight year, with runs per over (RPO) of 2.63.

Naresh Bhagwandin took home the most successful bowler award with 29 wickets, which included four 4-wicket hauls.

Naurang Brigmohan, the most successful South Zone bowler with 19 wickets also won the award for the best bowling spell – eight wickets for eight runs versus Panthers.

Top bowler awards also went to Romesh Persaud of North Zone with 18 wickets and Ricky Sukhai was the best for the East Zone with 24 wickets.

Pegasus took home the T20 Test championship and were the T10 runners-up. Former Guyana national skipper Damodar Daesrath, Pegasus runs-master, was in belligerent form hitting seven centuries and a half-century.

Steel City Warriors retained their T10 crown for the third consecutive year.

Appreciation Awards for service, dedication and sponsorship were presented to Rayad Kamal (R&M Auto Clinic), Annie Gosai (Primerica), Satishwar Persaud (Adana Homes); Munir & Shabana (Fence Masters), Kim Sue (Norman Sue Bakery), Brian Ramcharran (Office Line), Amar Punu (AP Staffing), Arvin Persaud (ORSCA president), Mitch Bacchus (ORSCA vice-president).