GEA awards 13 students in art competition

SEVERAL students have been awarded for their work in the recently-concluded Guyana Energy Agency’s (GEA) art competition.

The competition was aimed at promoting reliable energy use in an economically, environmentally and socially sustainable framework for all Guyanese.

The prize giving ceremony was organised as one of the activities to commemorate energy month 2019 which is being observed across the Caribbean from November 1-30, under the theme ‘Empowering people-Building Resilience’.

The event was recently held at Queen’s College Auditorium.

Public Communications Officer of GEA, Taiwo Williams said the art competition was launched in July, with the aim of sensitizing youth about energy use, environmental issues and sustainable development and their inextricable links, not only to energy security at a national level, but also their impact on nature and the environment.

It also aimed to facilitate discussions on such topics among students and teachers and encouraged learning throughout the process. Additionally, Ms Williams said the GEA was seeking to acquire innovative designs that might be used to further promote its cause and educate the general Guyanese public about alternative energy, energy conservation and efficiency.

Hence, she said, in addition to the first, second and third places, 10 additional entries were chosen to be included in GEA’s 2020 Calendar. “While sustainable and renewable energy is one of the solutions to ensuring energy security, the reduction of carbon footprint, as well as climate change mitigation, it is also linked to an impact on biodiversity and nature,” she noted.

Therefore, she said this year’s theme ‘Renewable Energy and Guyana’s Biodiversity’, was chosen to bring awareness to this. The judging panel of the competition was made up of representatives of Burrowes School of Art, the Allied Arts, the Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Climate Change and the Guyana Energy Agency.

First place went to Bhamini Singh of Queens College ($75,000 and a trophy); second place Alicialall Hiralall of Queen’s College ($55,000 and a trophy) while Rehannah Reid copped the third place ($30,000 and a trophy).

Ten additional trophies were conferred to Michelle Su, Arayan Sankar, Swastika Nauth of Queen’s College; Mariel Hopkinson and Teana Mentore of St. Joseph High; Dhanraj Thakurdin of Christ Church Secondary; Amir Mohamed and Kishain Balkissoon of Hope Secondary; Falisha Bassant and Trisante Hutson whose pieces were selected for inclusion in the GEA’s 2020 Calendar. Ms. Williams said the GEA will continue to facilitate and promote such activities among youths and by extension the general public as it continues to utilise various platforms to bring awareness to energy and energy-related issues.